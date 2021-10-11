UNC-Chapel Hill cancels classes Monday and Tuesday to address mental health issues

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The same day UNC-Chapel Hill student leaders called on the university to cancel classes for at least a day this week for mental health, school officials announced that they would do so.

UNC’s Graduate and Professional Student Government Board on Sunday called on UNC to pause instruction Monday and Tuesday so students can seek help for mental health.

Sunday evening, UNC leaders announced there would be no classes Tuesday.

A UNC news release said two students died on campus during the last month.

The cancellation of classes Tuesday is described “as a step in addressing mental health campus-wide,” a news release said.

Tuesday is being designated Wellness Day.

“Students are encouraged to use this time to rest and to check in with each other during that day,” a statement from the university said.

“At Carolina, we strive to put our students first in everything we do. We are living in a world that is constantly shifting and changing. We are facing major challenges and the ongoing toll this takes on our health cannot be underestimated. This cannot be solved by one person, or on one day, alone,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a news release.