UNC-Chapel Hill reports 2 COVID-19 clusters in student housing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two clusters of COVID-19 cases have been reported at student housing facilities at UNC-Chapel Hill, the school announced Friday.

The clusters were reported at Ehringhaus Residence Hall, an on-campus dorm, and Granville Towers, a private residence hall just off campus.

“The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” the school said in release.

Before Friday announcement, UNC-CH said 149 students and 40 employees had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 1,666 tests had been completed from students.

Classes started for UNC-CH on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases.

