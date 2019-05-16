News

UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell posthumously honored with Civilian Medal of Valor



Posted: May 16, 2019 08:51 AM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 08:51 AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) - A 21-year-old man from Western North Carolina, who was one of two people killed when a shooter opened fire on the campus of the Univerity of North Carolina Charlotte, was posthumously honored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday.

In the video of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Policing Awards ceremony posted on the City of Charlotte's Facebook page, the police department awarded Riley Howell the Civilian Medal of Valor.

Howell's family accepted the award.

We reported earlier that Howell was fatally shot when he stepped in and took the gunman off his feet.

The other student killed in the shooting was identified as Ellis R. Parlier, 19, of Midland.

Sean Dehart, 20, and Drew Pescaro, 19, both of Apex, NC, as well as Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte, and Rami Alramadham, 20, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia, were also injured in the shooting.

