UNC removes names of men from 4 buildings, cites racist ties

This Aug. 31, 2017 photo shows an entrance to the Carr Building on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to remove the names of Carr and three other men who have ties to white supremacy and racism from campus buildings. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is removing names of men from campus buildings who have ties to white supremacy and racism.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the campus Board of Trustees voted to remove the names of Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr, Josephus Daniels and Thomas Ruffin Sr.

The university’s Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward said the men used their power to disenfranchise Black people.

The men include a former governor as well as a man who helped finance the state’s Democratic Party in the late 1800s.

Another is a former publisher of the News & Observer.

The fourth is a former state Supreme Court chief justice.

