Unclaimed Cash Phone Bank tonight on 7News

7News and the SC Treasurer's Office will be holding a phone bank Monday night (09/10/2018) from 5 pm to 8 pm.

SC Treasurer Curtis Loftis will also be here.

The phone number for the phone bank will be given on air at 5 pm.

We will not give out the number until the phone bank starts.

You can also search for potental unclaimed cash on the treasury's website here.

“We can all use a little extra money, especially around the holidays. Now is the perfect time to search the State Treasurer’s website for unclaimed property because valid claims received in September will be processed for payment in plenty of time for the holiday season,” said Treasurer Loftis. “And it allows me the opportunity to play Santa and return lost funds to South Carolinians.”