Unhappy customers take list of concerns to Spartanburg Water

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Frustration was expressed from both sides at Tuesday’s Spartanburg Commission of Public Works meeting as the contentious debate between county customers and Spartanburg Water System continues to yield no common ground.

A standing room only crowd made up of residents who live along the three lakes maintained by the utility presented a list of 64 concerns addressing water quality, financial, and lake access issues.

SWS said it’s just trying to protect it’s main water sources of Lake Bowen, Lake Blaylock, and Reservoir #1.

Homeowners said the way the commission is going about it, particularly with a draft set of rules and regulations, is unfair and diminishes their home values

That’s just part of the myriad of issues that have led to both sides being so far apart.

Before the public weighed in, Chairman John Montgomery said he wanted to set the record straight on several issues.

“Attacking our performance and leadership, this group of lakefront property owners has told many lies and half truths,” said Montgomery.

Standing before a packed room of water customers showing a united front with t-shirts proclaiming “Make Our Lakes Great Again,” Montgomery addressed what he called “harsh critics” of Spartanburg Water, especially their claims the utility is $500 million dollars in debt.

“Overall, we just are very financially sound,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said the utility’s actual outstanding bond debt as of June 30 is $166 million dollars.

He said that’s not out of line with debt carried by other utilities similar in size.

He also pointed to awards SWS has received for having a strong financial foundation and their AA bond rating.

Homeowners like retired Judge Dwight Smith were skeptical of the numbers presented at the meeting.

“I think they’re in debt and they’ve borrowed and used money and spent money unnecessarily and foolishly,” said Smith.

Smith has lived on one of the lakes Spartanburg Water manages for more than 40 years.

“We need some representation from out in the county,” he said.

Smith thinks a solution to the many issues lake front property owners in the county have with their water utility is in the hands of Spartanburg City Council.

“They could immediately put two more people on the commission. It only has 3 now. It’s not enough,” Smith said.

Smith and others think more members on the commission would be a step in the right direction but they think there needs to be less in terms of the proposed 84 pages of rules and regulations SWS is considering.

“There used to be a 3 or 4 page booklet that were simple. Now they’ve got a rule and regulation for cuttin’ every leaf and limb,” said Smith.

Montogmery said SWS is doing its best to reach a common ground with lakefront property owners.

“There’s no one silver bullet to solve this problem. There’s a lot of different things we have to do,” he concluded.

Homeowners want to know why county customers pay more for water than city residents.

Montgomery said city residents own the water system so they get a rate break and that’s something other utilities across the state do.

He said county residents are customers and not owners which means their taxes dont’ go toward the water system.

A communications representative with Spartanburg Water said there is no timeline for a vote on the draft rules and regulations because they still have a lot of public feedback to consider.

“We received a lot of feedback on it. We’re gonna take some of the comments that were given to us and see if there’s an easier better way to disseminate this information,” said Montgomery.

Spartanburg Water System provides water service to over 200,000 customers.

Montgomery said SWS is trying to do is get adjacent property owners to their lakes to comply with the rules and regulations that protect water quality and lake recreation.

He said roughly 1,700 adjacent property owners live along the utility’s source lakes and lake residents represent less than 1% of all SWS customers.

“While we want to hear concerns and work with them personally to address them, we are not going to base policy decisions on the lifestyle desires of just the one percent of those served,” he said.

Montgomery said SWS started stepping up enforcement nearly two years ago due to rapid real estate development near the lakes in an effort to maintain water quality and lake recreational use.

Homeowners said SWS drafted 84 pages of new rules and regulations that infringe upon their rights to access the waterways.

Montgomery said, “let’s be clear. SWS owns the buffer zone around all three source lakes and anyone who wants access to the lakes must go thru SWS property to get to the water.”

He said the buffer goes into some people’s yards and even into some homes and that’s the case only if the homeowner built it that way.

Montgomery said a number of issues led customers and the utility to this point, including a longtime lake warden retiring, a culmination of SWS trying to standardize rules and regulations, and water taste and odor issues.

“Somebody on that board’s more interested in frogs and turtles than they are people,” said Smith.