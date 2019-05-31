Union Co. animal shelter asking for help with no A/C in summer heat

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The hot temperatures continued Friday, hitting over 90 degrees again.

For one animal shelter in the Upstate, there’s no air conditioning and that means extra work to keep dogs and cats cool.

Union County Animal Shelter has found some relief by installing fans and covering the light from the outside, but employees told 7News that this is only a temporary fix for the animals.

The building is more than 30 years old and has never had the capabilities of air conditioning.

While this isn’t a new problem, it is one that new Shelter Director Holly Wise hopes to fix. This will be her summer as shelter director.

Wise said that sometimes the temperatures increase to 105 degrees inside the shelter.

Last year, they had to take several dogs to the vet for heat exhaustion, according to Wise.

Wise told 7News the building was never supposed to be an adoption center, but now that they are taking on a no kill initiative, it needs an upgrade.

The shelter previously euthanized 95 percent of the animals in the shelter, so the building was never built for adoptions, according to Wise. Now, the shelters only euthanizes about two percent.

“I feel like if we had a new shelter, we’d do more adoptions. No one wants to come here. For one, it’s hot, there’re bugs everywhere, it’s just not a facility that says come meet animals come take them home,” Wise said.

Wise said a heating and cooling company out of Rock Hill came in with temporary fixes such as portable air units. There are no permanent solutions at this time.

One community member started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to help with the basic fixes.

The County Council Supervisor Frank Hart said the county recognizes that there is a need for a new shelter because the current facility cannot have an air conditioning unit with the lack of insulation. The county also needs a new jail and their budget is limited.