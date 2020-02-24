Union Co Carnegie Library offers community one-stop-shop help

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Office of Rural Health has launched a program with the Union County Library and the University of South Carolina School of Social Work.

This group’s collaborative program is aimed at giving rural areas better connections with social workers and local programs aimed at helping the community.

Currently, the group has placed one social work student at the Union County Carnegie Library for two days a week.

The program is to act as a one-stop-shop for Union County residents.

They can be connected with services they may not know are available to them in their own community: job services, child care, shelters, emergency assistance, etc…

