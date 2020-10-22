Union Co. man charged in 1976 murder of SC woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday the arrest of an Upstate man on charges related to the 1976 murder of a Chester, SC woman.

According to a SLED news release, Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was charged with murder and rape in connection to Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson’s murder.

In March of 1976, Wilson, 45, went missing during her shift while working as a spinner at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills in Chester.

Wilson’s body and stolen vehicle were later found in Fairfield County near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Road and Dave Jenkins Road in Blair.

According to the release, Wilson had been sexually assaulted, strangled and beaten.

SLED, along with Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, continued to work on the case, and a recent forensics breakthrough identified Coleman as a suspect in the case through DNA.

Coleman was arrested Thursday by SLED agents and was booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

“Our Agents and forensics experts work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to

those who commit crimes against our citizens,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “Whether

the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to

solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to

the Wilson family. ”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SLED at 803-896-2605.