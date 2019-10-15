Union Co. Schools superintendent Dr. William Roach, Jr. to resign

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – 7 News has learned that the Union County Schools superintendent has resigned.

Dr. William F. Roach, Jr., has submitted his letter of resignation.

His last day will be on June 30 at the end of this school year.

In his letter, Dr. Roach said he is proud of his accomplishments as superintendent.

“As I prepared for my annual evaluation, I reflected back over the things that we have accomplished as a District since 2016. Since that time, we have done a lot of great things and continue to add accomplishments to this list. As proud as I am of our folks and all that we have accomplished, I want to see Union County Schools continue to move forward and continue to see even greater success. To help ensure that we continue doing great things I want to make sure the board has sufficient time to find the next leader for our District. My wife and I have prayed for several months for God’s guidance and after much prayer, I have decided to retire at the end of this school year. I am thankful for my time in Union County and I want to thank the Board for the opportunity that was entrusted to me to lead this great district. I have learned a great deal during my tenure, and I hope is I have left Union County Schools better than when I started. I will work with the board anyway I can to help ensure the transition for the new superintendent is smooth as possible. My last official day in our district will be June 30, 2020.” – Dr. William F. Roach, Jr.

Last month, the state’s Department of Education launched an internal investigation into the video-taping of a student, and how that situation was handled.