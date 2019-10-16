Union Co. woman accused of robbing Spartanburg credit union

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a Union County woman confessed to robbing a Spartanburg credit union on Tuesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Michelle Gregory with bank robbery.

An arrest warrant says Gregory handed a note demanding money to a teller at SC Telco Federal Credit Union on North Town Drive.

A teller told deputies that she gave money to Gregory who left the credit union on foot, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Gregory never presented a weapon but did present a written note demanding money in $100 and $20 bills with no dye pack, the report says.

Deputies say Gregory was arrested near the credit union shortly after the robbery and confessed.

She remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.