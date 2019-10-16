Union Co. woman accused of robbing Spartanburg credit union

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Gregory (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a Union County woman confessed to robbing a Spartanburg credit union on Tuesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Michelle Gregory with bank robbery.

An arrest warrant says Gregory handed a note demanding money to a teller at SC Telco Federal Credit Union on North Town Drive.

A teller told deputies that she gave money to Gregory who left the credit union on foot, according to a sheriff’s office report. 

Gregory never presented a weapon but did present a written note demanding money in $100 and $20 bills with no dye pack, the report says. 

Deputies say Gregory was arrested near the credit union shortly after the robbery and confessed. 

She remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store