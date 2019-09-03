Union County Animal Shelter offers free temporary home for evacuation animals

by: WSPA Staff

(Source: Union County SC Animal Shelter)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Animal Shelter teamed up with Union County Fair Grounds to offer free temporary housing for evacuation animals.

They will be offering a free, safe place for farm animals as well as cats and dogs, according to the shelter.

Crates, kennels and farm panels will be set up for the animals. They will have necessities including food.

Shelter staff are ready to board and help, along with a community full of volunteers, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

The shelter mentioned in a Facebook post that several hotels are close to the boarding area.

The fairgrounds are located at 106 Fair Lane Union, SC 29379.

Anyone needing to board animals with the shelter can contact them through Facebook messenger or by calling (864) 429-2808.

