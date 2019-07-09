Union Co. deputies continue search for Jessica Ashmore

UNION COUNTY, S.C. – (WSPA) It’s day 50 in the search for Jessica Ashmore.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been following leads since day one.

Crews are searching near Jefferies Farm Road.

Family members say that was the last place Ashmore was seen.

They also say she was staying on family property in a mobile home on that property before she went missing.

“I start to wonder after fifty days am I gonna get the bad news that something has happened,” Angela Ashmore said.

Ashmore’s family has been searching and passing out flyers hoping for her safe return since the day she disappeared without her belongings.

“I’ve got faith and I got hope that she’s out there that she just can’t come home maybe she’s sick, maybe she’s not able to get away, but I’m just praying for a miracle at this point,” Angela Ashmore said.

Union County deputies are working with a K9 unit from Spartanburg and a search and rescue team from Virginia.

Sheriff David Taylor says they are looking into information they have gotten off local cell towers that may give them clues to find Ashmore.

The Ashmore family says they are trying to stay strong until they get answers.

If you have any information into Ashmore’s disappearance call 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-429-1612.

The reward for information that leads to finding Jessica Ashmore is now $2,000.

