Union County Interim Sheriff throws hat in ring for upcoming sheriff’s election

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Another name is being tossed in the ring for the next Union County Sheriff. Interim Sheriff Sam White is running as a write-in candidate. He took over in early July after Sheriff David Taylor was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and another count of disseminating obscene material.

Thom McAbee, Jeff Bailey and now, Interim Sheriff Sam White. They’re all running for the next Union County Sheriff.

A sheriff’s department riddled with controversy. The previous Union County Sheriff David Taylor indicted and accused of sending messages to a Union County resident that contained an obscene photo.

A handful of Union County voters told 7 News they’re ready to move forward and vote-in a new sheriff.

“We need a good sheriff to help us get back on our feet, go back in the right direction that we can depend on,” said Union County Resident, William Roy.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice and a voice is what keeps us going,” said Union County Resident, Linda Kelly.

Now, another name is being added to that list of candidates.

“Interacting with the public and the people that come in with their concerns, working with the deputies and talking about issues. I just really feel invigorated and enjoyed it,” said Union County Interim Sheriff, Sam White.

Interim Sheriff Sam White has been holding down the fort the last couple of months and adjusting to his new but originally planned, temporary office.

But he’s hoping for a more permanent stay. He has thrown his hat in the Union County Sheriff’s race as a write-in candidate.

“After a lot of people in the public were encouraging me, I decided I would seek it if the voters wanted me,” White told us.

His goals remain on par with what he mentioned while being sworn in, boosting morale within the department and serving the public.

“Serve the public, do it properly, and correctly and with honesty,” said White.

Interim Sheriff Sam White served with the Union Public Safety Department for decades. He was in retirement for just a couple days when he got a call from South Carolina’s governor to take over as interim sheriff in early July.

We reached out to the other candidates in the race for Union County Sheriff. Thom McAbee told us he doesn’t know the status of White’s campaign right now but he’s only focused on his own campaign and the county, along with moving forward. Jeff Bailey said White has a right to run and wishes him the best of luck.