Union County residents gather to recognize Juneteenth, march for unity

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A call for unity on this 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. That was the case for community members in Union County Friday evening as they recognized the very important day in American history.

A call for healing. Not only from the pandemic but also racism.

Union County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse, remembering the day in history while also calling for change.

“A time has come, there’s a shift in our country, there’s a shift in history where we cannot continue on the same lines we’ve been going or even traveling down the same road, not doing anything,” said Event Moderator with the Pacolet River Baptist Association, George Shell Jr.

George Shell Jr. preached to Union County residents.

Union residents like Latrisha Tucker listened to the prayers while also remembering the importance of this day in history. A day that came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It took two years for the last Africans that were enslaved to know they weren’t enslaved,” said Union County Resident, Latrisha Tucker.

And Tucker’s mask sporting the year 1908, represents a history lesson of its own.

“It’s the first African American Greek letter organization for a sorority,” Tucker told us.

And as additional celebrations made their way down Main Street in Union, marchers told us it was all in the name of coming together and unity.

“It’s not a protest, it’s more of just unity. All persons of color are welcome, anybody is welcome to join the line of knowledge and the history of what happened,” said Dejuan Shell with the Union County Divine Nine Greek Organization.