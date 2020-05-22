Union County Sheriff democratic candidates preparing for election

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Trust, morale and leadership. That’s something on the minds of almost all the candidates running against Union County Sheriff David Taylor in the June primary. Taylor has been the center of some serious allegations and was asked by Union County Council to resign.

Campaign signs crowding Union County lawns. They are symbols of a heated race for the next sheriff.

“We’re going to pursue making it a sheriff’s department it can be looked up to,” said Union County Sheriff Candidate, Jeff Bailey.

“They want to know they can trust and depend on the sheriff’s department and I’m giving them my sincere word, that’s exactly what is going to happen if I’m elected sheriff,” said Union County Sheriff Candidate, Robbie Hines.

“With more resources, I think we can get more accomplished,” said Union County Sheriff Candidate, Carl H. Jennings Junior.

“Morale is very low and I think I can change that,” said Union County Sheriff Candidate, John Sherfield.

Those are the democratic candidates challenging current Sheriff, David Taylor.

They all have diverse backgrounds but there’s one thing they all have in common.

“Reestablishing trust to the communities,” said Hines.

“Build a relationship with them where they can trust the sheriff’s office again,” Sherfield said.

“The trust has been betrayed by the sheriff’s office,” said Jennings.

“Get the morale back and gain respect from the community,” Bailey said.

What these candidates are referring to is a previous SLED investigation into the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Taylor faced a handful of allegations. All of which have been cleared. He did say at one point, he would not seek re-election.

But things changed and now he’s back on the ballot for the June primary.

We asked Sheriff Taylor about this latest SLED investigation. He told us he didn’t know the details around it.

There is also a republican running unopposed in the June primary. That’s Thom McAbee. He told us he made the decision to run because of what he calls mismanagement in the office. He also agreed with the other candidates, claiming morale continued to drain from the office.