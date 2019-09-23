Union holds festival highlighting art, environment and music

Union is hosting the Environmental Art and Music festival September 27 and 28
The Physic Garden provides tours of plants and flowers used for ornamental and medicinal purposes.
Director Coie Switzer said the garden has medicinal and herbal plant displays and they provide hours of instruction for young children and adults.
Switzer said you can stop by and learn more about the history of gardening as well as see live music performances and more than 7 art displays through downtown Union.
For more information visit the Piedmont Physic garden website under Events.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (EVENING AWARD CEREMONY)
Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition Award Ceremony & Opening Reception @ USC-Union Main Building 6 PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 (ALL-DAY PLUS EVENING CONCERT)
Vendor Village @ USC-Union’s Patrons Park 10 AM – 5 PM
UCAC 2019 Annual Art Exhibition @ USC-Union’s Main Building 10 AM – 5 PM
Sculpture Exhibit @ Piedmont Physic Garden 10 AM – 5 PM
Children and Teen Art Exhibit @ Union Carnegie Library 10 AM – 5 PM
Exhibit by water color artist Thomas A. Tucker @ UCAC gallery 10 AM – 5 PM
Artwork by Eola Dent @ the Union County Museum 10 AM – 5 PM
Main Street Art Stroll 10 AM – 5 PM
Free Family-Friendly Bluegrass Concert featuring Tri-County Express @ USC-Union’s Patrons Park 5 PM – 7 PM
Free Family-Friendly Southern Rock/ 90’s Alternative Concert featuring Dazed Renegade @USC-Union’s Patrons Park 7 PM – 9 PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (ALL-DAY PLUS EVENING CONCERT)
Vendor Village @ USC-Union’s Patrons Park 10 AM – 5 PM
UCAC 2019 Annual Art Exhibition @ USC-Union’s Main Building 10 AM – 5 PM
Sculpture Exhibit @ Piedmont Physic Garden 10 AM – 5 PM
Children and Teen Art Exhibit @ Union Carnegie Library 10 AM – 5 PM
Exhibit by watercolor artist Thomas A. Tucker @ UCAC gallery 10 AM – 5 PM
Artwork by Eola Dent @ Union County Museum 10 AM – 5 PM
Main Street Art Stroll 10 AM – 5 PM
Live Music by Union Musician, Jordan Lawson @ USC-Union’s Patrons Park 12 PM – 2 PM
Live Concert from Nashville musician and songwriter, Robert Arthur and Union band, QUEST @ USC-Union’s Patrons Park 7 PM – 9 PM