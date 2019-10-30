Union man arrested in Georgia home invasion, second suspect wanted

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One Union County man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a home invasion in Georgia earlier this month. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a release that James Childers II, 38, and Kevin Knox, 44, both of Union, S.C., face several charges.

One victim was injured in the home invasion on Oct. 13 in Baldwin, Ga.

GBI said investigators identified the suspects and obtained more evidence linking them to the crime with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Childers on unrelated drug charges at his home. 

Childers is awaiting extradition to Georgia on charges, including armed robbery and two counts each of aggravated assault and elder abuse, according to GBI.

Authorities were still searching for Kevin Knox as of Tuesday.  

Knox is wanted for armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of elder abuse, according to GBI. 

