Union mom arrested after newborn tests positive for meth, report says

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is behind bars after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine and was hospitalized for withdrawal.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office report says tests revealed mother and child were positive for meth when the infant was born earlier this month.

The baby girl’s mother, 38-year-old Jessica Rose Gill, admitted to a state Department of Social Services employee that she used the drug three days before giving birth, according to the report.

Gill’s infant was in the hospital for symptoms of meth withdrawal at least four days following her birth.

Gill faces charges of child neglect and exposing a child to methamphetamine.





