Union mother seeks justice one year after son’s unsolved murder

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Nearly one year since her son was murdered, an Upstate mother seeks the help of 7News to bring his killers to justice.

Last summer, officers were called to a report of a shooting in Union.

Fannie Parham also received a call with the devastating news that has led to a year of mourning and more questions.

Parham said Thursday from her living room in Union that she never imagined she’d spend this past year mourning her son’s death.

“It’s been a year and I just need some answers,” she said.

Those answers she believes somebody is still holding onto about what happened the night of August 26th, 2018 at her son James Parham’s house on O’Shields Street in Union.

That was the night he was gunned down and later found at the bottom of his front steps.

Fannie remembers the phone call.

“She told me ‘get up you need to go over to Mann’s house.’ That’s what we called him,” she recalled. “They said he was dead. Someone had shot him. It was just like someone took something away from me.”

Union Public Safety officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018 in the 300 block of O’Shields Street.

They found James Edward Parham Jr., 55, of Union at the bottom of the steps of the home unresponsive.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and then saw to men running from O’Shields St. and toward N. Evans St.

They said one of the men was wearing a red shirt and both appeared to be between 19 and 25 years old.

No arrests were made.

Union Public Safety investigators said the vague description neighbors gave of two men running from Parham’s home that night didn’t lead to anything concrete.

Nearly one year later, officers call the case “somewhat cold but still active” and said they’re surprised nobody’s come forward.

Fannie prays someone comes forward soon.

“I think it’s really close but we just can’t put our finger on who it is,” she said. “I know somebody knows but they are too afraid to tell. I need closure because it hurts so bad to know somebody around here knows but they’re not saying anything.”

You can help Fannie Parham get the closure she needs by calling any information into Union Co. Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800. There is a cash reward and you don’t have to give your name.

On August 31, 2019 there is a vigil planned to remember Parham and bring even more attention to his case.

It begins at 6 p.m. at 804 Monarch Highway in Union.