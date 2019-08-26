Union woman accused of bringing contraband to SC prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A Union woman is accused of trying to bring contraband into Goodman Correctional Institution Sunday in Columbia.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 30-year-old Ashley Valles is charged with introducing contraband into a prison and criminal conspiracy.

According to warrants, recorded phone calls showed that Valles was conspiring with an inmate to bring the contraband into the prison.

A clear package with rolling papers and loose tobacco was found in a box in the cup holder of Valles’ vehicle during a search in the prison’s parking lot, warrants say.