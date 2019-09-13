Union woman arrested in animal hospital burglary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman arrested in a string of burglaries in Union County is now accused of breaking into a Spartanburg animal hospital.

Pine Street Animal Hospital was burglarized June 20.

Spartanburg Police Department charged Brandy Deann Faulks, 33, of Union with second-degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the break-in.

A police report says two suspects pried open a door and took $89 in cash from the animal hospital located at 980 S. Pine St. Both suspects had their faces covered and wore gloves.

According to arrest warrants, Faulks entered the animal hospital and did “encourage, aid or cause a minor to commit a burglary while in her presence.”

Faulks was arrested for a string of burglaries in Union County, including a break-in at a mortuary where embalming fluid was stolen.

Authorities say Faulks, Thomas Dylan Haney and a 14-year-old burglarized several Union businesses. Those alleged crimes were reported just days after the burglary in Spartanburg.

Jail records showed Faulks was charged with eight counts of burglary, malicious damage, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with three counts of larceny in connection to burglaries in the city and county of Union.

Faulks was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday before her release Thursday, according to online records.

