Union workers protest AT&T during contract negotiations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of upstate AT&T workers are on strike.

They say they won’t go back to work without a new contract.

Monday, they took to the streets with a message for AT&T negotiators.

Members of Communications Workers Association says the company is not negotiating fairly.

Union leaders say AT&T is refusing to send officials who can negotiate a new contract for workers to union meetings in Atlanta.

“Right now we can’t even bargain at all because the company representatives that are there they have no authority to make any decisions,” John Tabor said.

Tabor works for AT&T.

There are many different workers on strike.

Outside technicians and customer service are among those protesting.

This protest is happening across nine states.

Around 22,000 workers say it’s time for AT&T to take a seat at the table and make a deal.

“Just send somebody that could actually make a decision and stop sending middle men out there to waste time the company can resolve this issue very quickly,” DJ Pearson said.

AT&T responded with this statement: