Union, S.C. (WSPA) -“Uniquely Union” opens today, a festival now in its 22nd year in Union.



The festival kicks off Friday, Sept 16 at 4:30 p.m. with live music from local bands, food and a kid zone for all ages.

Saturday, you can expect the Miss Uniquely Union pageant with more than 30 contestants.

Saturday is also the BBQ & tasters choice competition. You can get a tasting card and help choose the grand prize winner.

For information visit UNIQUELYUNION.COM OR UNIQUELY UNION FESTIVAL ON FACEBOOK