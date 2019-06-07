News

United Airlines offers nonstop flight from GSP to Denver

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:12 PM EDT

United Airlines began offering daily nonstop flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Denver International Airport Friday. 

This was the first new route offered at GSP in more than 15 years. 

Flights will leave GSP at 6:15 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 7:46 a.m. Return flights will leave Denver at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at GSP at 10:38 p.m. 

"United's new Denver service is an ideal option for Upstate business travelers," said Dave Edwards, GSP's president and CEO. "Denver and the Rocky Mountains are among the most requested destinations by companies in our region. With convenient nonstop service and connecting flights to destinations like Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hawaii and Canada we expect the route to be very popular."

United offers four other nonstop flights from GSP. Those flights are to Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport), New York (Newark Liberty International Airport) and Washington (Dulles International Airport).

"From an economic development standpoint, and trying to recruit new business to the community and grow existing business, the number of non-stop destinations that we can have out of GSP to support the community is paramount in the community continuing to be successful in the future," Edwards said. 

To book flights, visit GSP's website.

