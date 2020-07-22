United Airlines to require fliers wear masks in airport

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – United Airlines is extending its requirements for wearing a mask onboard their planes to everywhere inside the airport.

Effective July 24, masks will be required at all United service counters and kiosks, club locations, at the gates and even baggage claim.

In early May, United was the first major U.S. airline to require flight attendants to wear face coverings.

The airline later extended that policy to all customers.

United said the only exemption is for children under 2 years old.

Passengers who refuse to comply may be refused travel and banned from flying United while the mask requirement is in place.

