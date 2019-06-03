News

United Way Anderson needs volunteers for Day of Action

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:16 AM EDT

Anderson, SC (WSPA-TV) - Calling all potential volunteers, the United Way of Anderson needs you to give your time to help those in need.

The United Way's annual Day of Action is coming up on June 22.

Liz Brock with UW Anderson said that it’s a morning of service where volunteers help people in Anderson County complete different projects.

They include things like painting sorting and organizing for homeowners or businesses that cannot complete these tasks without help.

Organizers said they need around 40 more volunteers

Brock said projects are appropriate for all skill levels and families are welcome as well as students who may need community service hours. 

Sign up is encouraged in the next couple weeks to get volunteers placed ahead of time. 

Unitedwayofanderson.org

