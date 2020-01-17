United Way Laurens County collecting Bags of Love for home bound

Laurens County, S.C. (WSPA-TV)



The United Way of Laurens County is working with Piedmont Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels and other partners to deliver gifts to seniors and home bound adults.

The program is called Bags of Love

The agency asks you to add comfort items like liquid soap, crosswords, greeting cards, sugar free candy, toothpaste or other items to a colorful bag.

Drop them off by Feb 10 at

United Way of Laurens County 16 Peachtree St., Clinton, SC or 512 professional Park Rd., Clinton, SC



