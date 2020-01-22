United Way of Greenville Co. offers free tax filing options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The United Way of Greenville County is helping individuals and families prepare for tax season 2020, which starts on Jan. 27 to April 15.

The nonprofit has two different options to help file taxes.

The first option, is an in person a free income tax filing program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

The program offers tax assistance to household incomes of $60,000 or less using IRS-trained and certified volunteers.

If you’d like to apply to be a volunteer to VITA@unitedwaygc.org or call (864) 382-3325.

There are 50 locations across the Upstate that offer VITA, to find the closest one or schedule your appointment: dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-892-9211.

However, the second option for those who’d prefer to file taxes themselves is through Untied Way’s My Free Taxes.

The website uses a step-by-step process with telephone, email and online IRS-certified specialists support to help you file properly.

For more information about United Way of Greenville free tax assistance programs, click here.

Additional free tax help links: