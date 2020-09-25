United Way of Greenville Co, The Blood Connection holding blood drive today at Greenville Convention Center

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The United Way of Greenville County and The Blood Connection are hosting a blood drive today at the Greenville Convention Center.

According to the release, The Blood Connection is the exclusive blood provider for all Upstate hospitals.

For every person who donates blood, $10 will be donated to the United Way.

Donors will also be given a $10 VISA card.

On Saturday, The Blood Connection and the Swamp Rabbits will hold a drive at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information on donating or upcoming blood drives in the Upstate, click here.

