United Way of Greenville County tackling food insecurity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The United Way of Greenville County hosted a “ReUnited Around Food Insecurity” event on Wednesday

The event highlighted the issue of food insecurity with the Greenville community, and how the nonprofit would like to tackle the issue.

United Way’s Vice President of Workplace Relationships Jennifer Harrill said ReUnited is an affiliate group of the organization.

In order to be a ReUnited member, you must be a Retired United Way Member = Re-United.

The Harrill said thanks to the subgroup, the organization as a whole is able to focus more man power on the growing issue of food insecurity.

United Way’s data found approximately 64,000 people in Greenville County don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“The ability to help someone with something as tangible as healthy food makes people feel really good. So, it’s something that our retirees are all interested in,” Harrill said.

One of the ReUnited Members, Doug Dorman, said he’s been an active part of United Way for most of his professional career.

Now retired, Dorman said he had no intention of stopping their work of improving Greenville County, especially working to tackle the issue of food insecurity for families and seniors.

“I can work with people who have needs that we can help support. That sense of purpose is really important for me to continue in my life. I’m glad to have that opportunity,” Dorman said.

If you’d like information on donations or volunteer efforts with the United Way of Greenville County, click here.