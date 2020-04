(WSPA) – A big “Thank You” to everyone who watched our 7 News After the Storm special on Monday, as well as to everyone who donated to the United Way.

According to the United Way of Oconee County, more than $68,000 was raised last night following our special. That number includes a $20,000 donation from Duke Energy.

The total as of now is: $68,150.

We’re still waiting for Pickens County numbers.

It’s not too late to donate. Click here to learn how!