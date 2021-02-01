United Way VITA offers free tax filing for qualifying households

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The IRS has announced a delay in the processing of tax returns for 2020. The new start date is Feb 12, 2021, but you can still make an appointment, especially if plan to use the United Way VITA program to help.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is a network of IRS Certified tax preparers and volunteers who prepare taxes FOR FREE if you make below a certain income.

If your household makes $60,000 or less a year, you can take advantage of the drive thru or valet VITA service. Filers would drop off their information and then, after the return in filed, it will be available for pickup at another date.

United Way of Pickens County Director of Programs Jeremy Price said you’ll need to bring a few important documents with you if you make an appointment for the valet VITA. Find a list of those documents here.

A checklist of items you’ll need to bring:

Photo ID for taxpayer (and spouse, if applicable). Original Social Security card for all persons to be listed on tax return, or an ITIN card for those without Social Security card. Birth dates of all persons listed on tax return. All wage and earnings statements, for example: W-2 Forms, Social Security Income (SSI), Pensions, Annuities, Unemployment Compensation, etc. Any interest and dividend statements (any Form 1099s). Copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns (if available). Child care provider’s name, Federal ID or Social Security Number, and address. Also, provide the amount paid for child care. If you are itemizing your deductions, please bring a summary listing of your deductions and supporting details/receipts. If you are taking college courses to further your education for a job, and you paid the tuition, please bring the tuition receipt and any financial aid or student loan statements. If you want to have your refund deposited into your checking or savings account, bring your account details (a voided check meets this requirement). Forms 1095-A, Health Insurance Statement, if you had coverage through the Marketplace or HealthCare.gov.

To make an appointment, call (864) 582-2975.

Another option is to use United Way’s VITA program virtually through getyourrefund.org/.

GetYourRefund allows you to submit your tax documents securely and a VITA team member will follow up via phone to confirm your information and submit your return.This tax season, United Way is also offering limited in-person free filing services through VITA.

VITA has an easy online self-filing option through MyFreeTaxes for individuals and families who earn $66,000 or less. Visit myfreetaxes.com for more information.