Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday, January 16 is Martin Luther King Jr Day and the United Way of the Piedmont is offering several ways for you to give your time to the community.

Sign up before the end of Sunday, January 15 to secure your spot and t-shirt for your volunteering opportunity.

Alex Moore, VP of Brand Experience at the United Way of the Piedmont, said individuals or groups can sign up to pack feminine hygiene packs for those in need in the community.

The hygiene kits will have items such as deodorant, hand sanitizer, shampoo, shelf-stable food items and more.

Moore also mentioned that volunteers can participate with Habitat Humanity for hands-on work or even take an advocacy course online.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at uwpiedmont.org/mlkday.