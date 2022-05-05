GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The countdown is on for the unveiling of Unity Park in Greenville. It has been a project in the works for years.

They stay pretty busy at Methodical Coffee, nestled right off the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

“We kind of enjoy the madness and embrace the rush,” said Nolan Sritan with Methodical Coffee.

Now, they’re anticipating to be serving up drinks even more at that location.

“It’s going to be big, it’s going to be nice so we’re excited for it,” Sritan told us,

Nolan Sritan is talking about the opening of Unity Park, just next door to them. A project that has been in the works for years, finally getting closer to completion.

“The most important thing you can do and should do is create more green space and park space. We’re doing that in a very big way with Unity Park. That’s 60 acres of new green space at just the moment in history we need it the most,” said Greenville’s Mayor, Knox White.

Mayor White said he believes this park will play a critical role in the city’s future success. Adding, their goal is to keep the balance of growth and development while still offering green space to maintain the quality of life in Greenville.

As some of the last bricks are placed, travelers along with this soon-to-be park-goers like Andy Turner told 7NEWS, that they’re ready to see what it has in store.

“It’s going to be a really cool spot for sure,” Andy Turner said.

Opening in two weeks will be the playgrounds, splash pad and all the bridges. Plus, the welcome center and more green space.

Unity Park is slated to be unveiled on May 19.