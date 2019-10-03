Universal Orlando actor dressed as ‘Gru’ fired for making racist hand gesture

FILE- In this Oct. 22, 2015,file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando officials announced Thursday, Aug. 1,2019, that the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending. The resort already operates Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as the Volcano Bay water park, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable.

A photo shows the actor fully disguised as “Gru” from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the “OK” gesture on her shoulder.

The photo was taken at a character breakfast.

The “OK” gesture was added last week to the Anti-Defamation League’s online database of hate symbols.