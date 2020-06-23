University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The case of two kids who were missing for months before they were found dead in rural Idaho has taken another bizarre twist, with new court documents alleging that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures.

Police discovered the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 at property belonging to their mother's new husband.