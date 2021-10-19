University of North Carolina can consider race in admissions

FILE – In this March 18, 2020 file photo, people remove belongings on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university may continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions. The ruling goes against plaintiffs who argued that race-based admissions put white and Asian students at a disadvantage. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled late Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 that the University of North Carolina has shown that it has a compelling reason to pursue a diverse student body and has demonstrated that measurable benefits come from that goal. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university may continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions.

The ruling goes against a group working to undo affirmative action. Students for Fair Admissions argues that race-based admissions put white and Asian students at a disadvantage.

Judge Loretta Biggs ruled that the University of North Carolina showed it has a compelling reason to pursue a diverse student body and measurable benefits that result.

The group’s president, Edward Blum, told The Associated Press he’ll file his appeal on Tuesday and hopes the Supreme Court will consider this case together with its suit against Harvard.