University of SC student in Columbia tests positive for coronavirus, school officials say

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia has tested positive for coronavirus.

USC made the announcement on Saturday morning that school officials were made aware on Friday that a student living in a residence hall on the Columbia campus had tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the direction of the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, this student and 17 other residents of the building have been placed in quarantine pending further investigation as a preventive measure to minimize the risk posed to the campus and the greater community.

Others who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified by health officials, the statement said.

University staff will provide meals and assist the quarantined students with academic and emerging health needs that may arise. These students are among those who applied for and received special permission to remain on campus during its closure due to extenuating personal circumstances.

They say they are aware of 11 additional students and one faculty member, all residing in other states or off-campus, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university does not intend to publicly announce each additional case.

“Our recent decision to close campus for the remainder of the semester is in keeping with the advice of public health experts to maximize social distancing. We strongly encourage everyone in our community to please take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe: maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, monitor your health and self-quarantine if you develop symptoms,” the statement said.

