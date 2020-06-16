University of South Carolina asks to change residence name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is joining Clemson University in asking the South Carolina Legislature to change the name of a building that honors a controversial medical doctor.
If trustees agree on Friday, the University of South Carolina will ask to remove the name of J. Marion Sims from a women’s residence hall on campus.
Getting approval from the Legislature is an uphill battle as it requires a two-thirds vote.
Sims, who was white, has been honored as the father of modern gynecology, but he did experimental work on female slaves without anesthesia.