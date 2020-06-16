University of South Carolina asks to change residence name

A statue honoring J. Marion Sims is seen outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Sims, who was white, has been honored as the father of modern gynecology, but he did experimental work on female slaves without anesthesia. Some activists want his statue removed and the University of South Carolina wants to remove his name from a campus residence hall for women. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is joining Clemson University in asking the South Carolina Legislature to change the name of a building that honors a controversial medical doctor.

If trustees agree on Friday, the University of South Carolina will ask to remove the name of J. Marion Sims from a women’s residence hall on campus.

Getting approval from the Legislature is an uphill battle as it requires a two-thirds vote.

