University parking garage robbery caught on camera

MIAMI, FL (WSPA) – Police at a university in Florida are investigating after an armed robbery was caught on camera inside a campus parking garage.

Police say the robbery happened inside a garage on the campus of Florida International University, according to CBS affiliate WFOR.

An FIU student went to an off-campus bank and was then confronted by an armed man in the garage, according to police.

In the video, the student’s vehicle is followed by a dark-colored Honda with two people inside.

The driver gets out of the car, approaches the student, and demands money before driving off.

The victim then jumps onto the suspect’s car before that car stops and one suspect attempts to pull the victim off of the car.

The victim is then thrown off of the car as it turns a corner in the garage.

Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise okay.