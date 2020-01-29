Unleashed dog killed another at Lake Conestee park before being hit by car

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Many dog owners in the Greenville area visit Lake Conestee park to exercise, explore nature, and some to let their furry family out for some fresh air.

But some residents are concerned about the amount of dogs that roam the trails unleashed. some fear that these dogs were released in the park by owners who no longer wanted the responsibility.

The Lake Conestee Nature Park released a statement on Monday addressing a recent dog attack in the park.

According to reports, an aggressive and unleashed dog that attacked and killed another dog on the walking trail, then was later hit by a car and retrieved by Greenville County Animal Control.

Representatives at the park say this incident is due to the dog not being controlled properly: a simple human error.

The Lake Conestee Nature Park has signage at various entry points to urge dog owners to keep their dog on a leash.

The city of Greenville has an ordinance in place that makes it illegal to have your dog unleashed in a public area.

While the nature park serves as a wildlife sanctuary there is a public dog park owned by the city of Greenville on the north end of Lake Conestee where dogs are free to roam unleashed in a fenced area.

According to animal control, the owner of the aggressive dog has not yet been identified.