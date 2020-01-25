Untreated wastewater released in Hendersonville after excessive rainfall

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Untreated wastewater was released in Hendersonville on Friday after excessive rainfall.

The City of Hendersonville’s Wastewater Collection System experienced five discharges of untreated wastewater from the collection system, Henderson Co. water officials said in a press release on Saturday.

They say the first discharge was from a manhole located at 732 Jonesborough St at 1:21 p.m., releasing approximately 1,145 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The second discharge was from a manhole located at 813 Jonesborough St. at 1:21 p.m., releasing approximately 1,145 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The third discharge was from a manhole located across from 813 Jonesborough St at 1:45 p.m., releasing approximately 4,100 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The fourth discharge was from a manhole located across from 305 Berkeley Rd. at the greenway parking lot at 2:57 p.m., releasing approximately 10,260 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The fifth discharge was from an un-numbered manhole at 99 Balfour Rd. at 3:30 p.m., releasing approximately 4,800 gallons of untreated wastewater.

All the sanitary sewer overflows were due to excessive rainfall and the releases entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, (NCDEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR), via Department of Emergency Management’s (NCDEM) after hours reporting number, was notified on Saturday, Jan. 25 and will be reviewing the incident.