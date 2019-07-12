Untreated wastewater went into creek in French Broad River Basin, Hendersonville city officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – City of Hendersonville officials confirmed their Wastewater Collection System experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday.

According to a city news release, the discharge occurred at around 11 a.m. from a manhole located behind 1724 Brevard Road, and was caused by debris in the line resulting in the sewer overflow.

Approximately 3,800 gallons of untreated wastewater was released during the discharge and went into Wash Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

According to the release, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources was notified about the discharge on Friday and will review the spill.

For more information, call Lee Smith or Andy Brogden at 828-697-3073 with Hendersonville Water and Sewer or call Tim Heim with the Department of Environmental Quality at 828-296-4500.