Untreated wastewater went into Little Creek in Tryon after discharge, town officials say

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – Town of Tryon officials said a discharge of untreated wastewater from at an intersection in the town on Thursday reportedly went into a nearby creek.

According to the news release, the discharge occurred at a manhole near the intersection of Braewick Road and Melrose Avenue Extension and caused an overflow of approximately 5,000 gallons.

The incident lasted approximately 30 minutes and the untreated wastewater went into an unknown tributary of Little Creek.

For more information, call Tryon Town Hall at 828-859-6654.

