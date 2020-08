New University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLOMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will discuss the start of classes and the university’s COVID-19 mitigation plan Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

Joining President Caslen will be joined by Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellness and Executive Director of Student Health Services, and Arnold School of Public Health epidemiologist Melissa Nolan.