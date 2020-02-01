Upcoming blood drive organized to help Reidville man suffering from third-degree burn

REIDVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A follow-up to a 7 News exclusive. A man who was severely burned in Reidville last November is still recovering at a Georgia hospital. Now, friends and family are asking for your help.

Pam Wilson is busy at work. She’s taking down people’s orders and making sure customers get their dinner. But right now she says, she’s missing one of her regulars.

“Melvin always got a cheeseburger. Melvin was a cheeseburger person,” said Friend of Melvin Pittman, Pam Wilson.

Wilson told us she has known Melvin Pittman for a long time and their relationship goes beyond The Hot Dog Cafe in Wellford.

“His daughter and my daughter went to school together,” Wilson said.

But right now, Pittman is in need of a good friend like Wilson. He’s in a burn unit in Georgia, recovering from an unthinkable incident.

“He went to burn some brush and he doused some gas in it and when he doused the gas on it, the flames came back in the can and blew up on him,” Wilson told us.

Wilson told 7 News, some days are better than others for Pittman but she said he still has a long road ahead.

That’s where Allie Van Dyke comes in. She works with the The Blood Connection in Piedmont. She told us Wilson reached out to her, asking if they could help her dear friend.

“It falls into a program where we are able to give a monetary donation to a family who is in the hospital and is receiving blood products,” said Blood Connection Media Coordinator, Allie Van Dyke.

That’s exactly what will be happening Sunday, February 2nd. A blood drive at the place where Pittman would order his cheeseburgers.

As for Wilson, she’s no stranger to giving blood. In fact she told us she has given around 125 pints throughout her life. But this donation will be especially close to her heart with hopes that someday soon, one of her regulars will be back ordering the usual.

The blood drive starts at 1 P.M. on Sunday at The Hot Dog Cafe in Wellford. Anyone from the community is invited to come out and donate.