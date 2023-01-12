SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners, beginning Thursday, WSPA will begin making replays of its newscasts and Your Carolina show available on wspa.com two hours after their live broadcast over the air.

We will continue to make segments of our newscasts available through video-on-demand clips and other coverage in our stories.

Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered live on wspa.com, our mobile app and the WSPA Facebook and Twitter pages.