Upcoming performances of ‘Holiday at Peace’ at the Peace Center canceled due to surge of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Peace Center announced that the live performances of “Holiday at Peace,” were canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Peace Center’s website, the “Holiday at Peace” concert by the Greenville Symphony Orchestra was scheduled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 20.

According to an email to ticket holders on Wednesday, the Greenville Symphony made the decision to cancel the performances based on the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Ticket holders for the upcoming “Holiday at Peace” performances will receive a full refund for the value of the tickets purchased and will be credited to the original form of payment and processed on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

A recorded version of the show will also be available soon.

Ticket holders can also make a tax-deductible contribution to the Greenville Symphony for the value of their tickets. To do so, call the Peace Center Box Office at 864-467-3000 before Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.