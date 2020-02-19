Upcountry History Museum highlights Harriet Tubman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – All month long the Upcountry History Museum celebrated Black History Month with exhibits and educational events that are free and open to the public.

Today they continued their Lunchbox Learning series by highlighting Harriet Tubman’s brief journey in South Carolina.

Greenville native Duff Bruce was the guest speaker for the event and he dug deep into Tubman’s journey to bring to light her impact in South Carolina.

Many believe she played a key role in the freeing 700 slaves in Beaufort by starting a raid and setting plantations ablaze, which also halted rice production.

Bruce said the movie “Harriet” shows a great re enactment of what many believe happened during the raid.

“They went up the Combahee River and up the river they burned several plantations the slaves just like in the movie at the end come down to the river, get in the boat. It was about 700, it was really quite something,” said Bruce.

While Bruce said he’s not a historian but more of an enthusiast, he believes it’s important everyone knows about Tubman’s journey.

To learn more about the history of Harriet Tubman, please visit the Upcountry Museum where they have an exhibit showcasing her journey throughout Underground Railroad.